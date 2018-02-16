 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:Events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:Feb 16, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Sweethearts Wine Dinner

Join us for an intimate Sweethearts Wine Dinner hosted and prepared by Chef Rebecca Clarke.

Our five course experience will delight the senses with seasonal and regional cuisine. Rebecca will pair each delicious course with a curated flight of Fairsing Vineyard estate-grown wines.

Seating for this relaxing and intimate dinner is limited and reservations are required.

The Sweethearts Wine Dinner begins at 6:30 pm and is the first of a series of dinners to be hosted regularly.

Reservations are $85 each and $65 for Wine Club members.

 

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
