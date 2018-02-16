Sweethearts Wine Dinner

Join us for an intimate Sweethearts Wine Dinner hosted and prepared by Chef Rebecca Clarke.



Our five course experience will delight the senses with seasonal and regional cuisine. Rebecca will pair each delicious course with a curated flight of Fairsing Vineyard estate-grown wines.



Seating for this relaxing and intimate dinner is limited and reservations are required.



The Sweethearts Wine Dinner begins at 6:30 pm and is the first of a series of dinners to be hosted regularly.



Reservations are $85 each and $65 for Wine Club members.

Fee: $85 per guest / $65 Wine Club members