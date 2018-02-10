 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sweetheart Wine Tasting

Invite your sweetheart or bestie, and enjoy a Sweetheart Tasting of two different flights of three wines for one price. This special six wine tasting will focus on ROCO”s premium wines including our heart throb, RMS Sparkling Wine. You may choose to sample the same three wines or each select and share different flights. We’ll send you off with a piece of local chocolate. Tasting fees will be waived with purchase oft three bottles.

 

Fee: $25

Invite your sweetheart or bestie to enjoy ROCO Sparkling Wine and local Oregon chocolates.

