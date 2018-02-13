 Calendar Home
Location:Stave & Stone
Map:210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/sweetheart-special-wine-cheese-truffles/
All Dates:Feb 13, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb 14, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb 15, 2018 12:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sweetheart Special- Wine, Cheese, & Truffles

Bring your Valentine or bring a friend for this sweet deal!For $30 get 2 glasses of wine, a small cheese plate, and 2 dark chocolate truffles.

Stave & Stone
Stave & Stone 97031 210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

