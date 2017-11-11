 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Map:214 E First St, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:website@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Nov 11, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 12, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Super Tuscan Breakdown: Sip, Learn and Enjoy!

What makes a Super Tuscan? Taste the elements of the blend individually and then together and learn how Cliff Creek makes this famous blend... a big bold red for the ages!

What makes a Super Tuscan? Taste the elements of the blend individually and then together and learn how Cliff Creek makes this famous blend... a big bold red for the ages!
Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room 97132 214 E First St, Newberg, OR 97132
November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS