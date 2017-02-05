|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-2727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://www.youngberghill.com/events-calendar/
|All Dates:
Super Bowl at Youngberg Hill
Football, Wine & Beer…the perfect pairing!
Watch football and enjoy our homemade chili & soup by the fireplace. We are hosting Super Bowl in our new event center! We have two large TV's and professional audio system.
$15/pp includes a beverage of choice (wine or beer), and bowl of chili or soup. (Complimentary for Pinot Club members)
