 Calendar Home
Location:Archer Vineyard
Map:32230 NE Old Parrett Mtn Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 702 0537
Email:info@archervineyard.com
Website:http://www.archervineyard.com
All Dates:Jul 7, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 14, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 21, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 28, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 4, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 11, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 18, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 25, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 1, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 8, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 15, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 22, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sunset Friday

Every Friday This Summer!

5pm - Sundown

Slow down and recharge for the weekend with a glass of wine while you enjoy inspired sunset views over our vineyard on Parrett Mountain.

Our view goes great with a picnic, so bring your favorite dish to pair with our selection of wines!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

