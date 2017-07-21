Calendar Home
Jul 21, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location: Archer Vineyard
Map: 32230 NE Old Parrett Mtn Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 702 0537
Email: info@archervineyard.com
Website: http://www.archervineyard.com
All Dates:
Jul 7, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 14, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Jul 21, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Jul 28, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Aug 4, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Aug 11, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Aug 18, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Aug 25, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sep 1, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sep 8, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sep 15, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sep 22, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sunset Friday
Every Friday This Summer!
5pm - Sundown Slow down and recharge for the weekend with a glass of wine while you enjoy inspired sunset views over our vineyard on Parrett Mountain. Our view goes great with a picnic, so bring your favorite dish to pair with our selection of wines!
Sunset Friday
Every Friday This Summer!5pm - SundownSlow down and recharge for the weekend with a glass of wine while you enjoy inspired sunset views over our vineyard on Parrett Mountain. Our view goes great with a picnic, so bring your favorite dish to pair with our selection of wines!
Archer Vineyard
Archer Vineyard 32230 32230 NE Old Parrett Mtn Rd, Newberg, OR 97132