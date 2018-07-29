|Location:
Coria Estates
|Map:
8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
503-363-0525
|Email:
katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Sunday Musica: The Leanne McClellan Band
The Leanne McClellan Band will be back to rock the last weekend of July on Sunday, 7/29! Bring your friends and family to spend the afternoon with us. We'll be pouring our delicious wines all day long and the So Cheesy food truck will be here as well!
