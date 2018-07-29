 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Jul 29, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sunday Musica: The Leanne McClellan Band

The Leanne McClellan Band will be back to rock the last weekend of July on Sunday, 7/29! Bring your friends and family to spend the afternoon with us. We'll be pouring our delicious wines all day long and the So Cheesy food truck will be here as well!

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
