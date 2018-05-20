|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Sunday Musica: The Brothers Kidd
Derek and Roger Kidd will be performing on Sunday, 5/20! The guys always put on a great show so be sure to add this date to your calendar! Salud!
