|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Sunday Musica: Shoring
Americana rock band Shoring will be back to play Coria Estates on Sunday, December 10th! These guys always put on a great show, so don't miss out! Bring the whole family to come relax with great tunes and great wine! As always, no reservations needed!
