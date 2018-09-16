 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Sep 16, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sunday Musica: Randy Byrnes

Randy and his piano will be here on Sunday, 9/16! Bring your friends and come kick back while taking in beautiful music and views!

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
