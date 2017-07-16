 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/2017/7/16/sunday-musica-orvil-ivie-smiley-mike
All Dates:Jul 16, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

SUNDAY MUSICA: ORVIL IVIE & SMILEY MIKE

We're excited to have Orvil Ivie and Smiley Mike back out to play here at Coria on Sunday, July 16! What better way to spend an afternoon than dancing, relaxing, and of course enjoying a glass of wine? Bring your lunch and friends!

We're excited to have Orvil Ivie and Smiley Mike back out to Coria on Sunday, July 16!

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS