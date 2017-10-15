|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Sunday Musica: Mitch Lies & The Alibis
Mitch Lies & The Alibis will be performing at Coria on Sunday, October 15th. Come relax with great tunes and wine!
Sunday Musica: Mitch Lies & The Alibis
Mitch Lies & The Alibis will be performing at Coria on Sunday, October 15th.
Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306