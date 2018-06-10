|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.paypal.com/webapps/hermes?token=7R45321439475683A&useraction=commit&mfid=1526685058853_d53df4bf530dd
|All Dates:
Sunday Musica: JT Meier
JT Meier will be back out to Coria on 6/10! Bring the whole family and come bask in the sun as you overlook our surrounding hillsides. Kids and dogs welcome.
