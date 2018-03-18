|Map:
|Coria Estates @ 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR, 97306, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/sunday-musica-dante-zapata/
|All Dates:
Sunday Musica: Dante Zapata
Dante will be back to play Coria Estates on Sunday, 3/18! Bring your dancing shoes and a couple friends! It’s bound to be a great afternoon up here… Salud!
97306 Coria Estates @ 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR, 97306, United States