|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Sunday Musica: Brian Stearns w/Dough on the Go
Brian Stearns and the Dough on the Go Mobile Pizza Company will be here Sunday, 11/26 to help us enjoy the last day of the long Thanksgiving Day weekend! Invite a friend and come spend your afternoon wine tasting, chewing on pizza, and tapping your toes!
