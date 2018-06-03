|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Sunday Musica: Amos True & The Easy Targets
Amos True & The Easy Targets will be here Sunday, 6/3! Be prepared to dance along with your friends and family! All ages welcome.
Sunday Musica: Amos True & The Easy Targets
Amos True & The Easy Targets will be here Sunday, 6/3!
Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306