Summertime Lunch No. 1 | 2008 Dundee Hills Vineyard

Join us at the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard, a tasting of our current releases of wines and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate. Each lunch features a specially curated pairing of a cellar selection from our library. The experience begins at 11 am with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current releases of Winderlea wines. A 3-course lunch will be served at noon and feature a limited release selection from the library.

$65 per person, inclusive

Lunch prepared by Chef Eric Fergueson of Red Hills Market | Featured Library Wine: 2008 Dundee Hills Vineyards Pinot noir


To make your reservation, please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com

