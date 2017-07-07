|Location:
|Winderlea Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/summertime-lunch-no-1-2008-dundee-hills-vineyards-pinot-noir/
|All Dates:
Summertime Lunch No. 1 | 2008 Dundee Hills Vineyard
Join us at the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard, a tasting of our current releases of wines and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate. Each lunch features a specially curated pairing of a cellar selection from our library. The experience begins at 11 am with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current releases of Winderlea wines. A 3-course lunch will be served at noon and feature a limited release selection from the library.
$65 per person, inclusive
Lunch prepared by Chef Eric Fergueson of Red Hills Market | Featured Library Wine: 2008 Dundee Hills Vineyards Pinot noir
To make your reservation, please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com