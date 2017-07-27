Summertime ¡Salud! The Big Dinner

Summertime ¡Salud! The Big Dinner -- Big Bottles, Big Tables, Big Hearts, will be held at Stoller Family Estate in Dayton, Oregon on July 27. Benefitting the only program that raises funds for and provides services to Willamette Valley vineyard workers and their families, Summertime ¡Salud! features a collection of wines donated by the 12 participating wineries from Oregon and France including Ayoub Wines, Cramoisi Vineyard, Domaine Marc Roy, Dukes Family Vineyards, Lavinea, Montinore, North Valley Vineyards, Ponzi Vineyards, Résonance, Stoller Family Estate, Trisaetum, and Willamette Valley Vineyards. Additionally, there will be a small collection of library ¡Salud! Cuvées and large format bottles available for purchase at the event’s pop-up wine shop. Tickets are $175 per person and may be purchased online at https://tualityhealth.ejoinme.org/summertime2017. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible. Presented by Dukes Family Vineyards.



About ¡Salud!

¡Salud! is a unique collaboration between Oregon winemakers and healthcare professionals to provide access to healthcare services for Oregon vineyard workers and their families. The program was created in 1991 by a group of Oregon winery owners and Tuality Healthcare physicians in order to address the hurdles faced by seasonal workers who cannot meet their basic health needs with only a few months’ income to stretch over a full year. The vast majority of field workers move from one crop to another, and their temporary status with each employer makes them ineligible for health coverage. Without insurance, these men, women, and their families often do not seek professional healthcare until their problems become acute. Their knowledge of basic health education is limited and they are overwhelmed by the maze of complex and confusing resources available in the medical system. The mission of ¡Salud! is to bridge this gap. Visit http://www.saludauction.org/.

