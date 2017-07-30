|Location:
|Hamacher Wines
|Map:
|14665 SW Winery Lane, Beaverton, Oregon 97007
|Phone:
|503-628-1910
|Email:
|kaylee@hamacherwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.hamacherwines.com/product/SUMMER-SUNDAYS-CONCERT-TICKET1?pageID=a4d996cb-2264-112b-b1de-b6b7135efe83&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=6&
|All Dates:
Summer Sundays Concert Series
Take advantage of the warm weather at our lovely winery grounds with a glass of wine in hand, while listening to live music from various local artists. Don’t forget to squeeze in a game of bocce ball. Tickets include a glass of Hamacher Rosé upon entry. Kids are free! Bring a blanket and a picnic! Please no pets or outside alcoholic beverages.
Every Sunday, July - August | 6-8 P.M.
$20 for members AND PRE-SALE | $25 AT THE DOOR
Wine, Music and Bocce!