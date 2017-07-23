 Calendar Home
Location:Hamacher Wines
Map:14665 SW Winery Lane, Beaverton, Oregon 97007
Phone: 503-628-1910
Email:kaylee@hamacherwines.com
Website:http://www.hamacherwines.com/product/SUMMER-SUNDAYS-CONCERT-TICKET1?pageID=a4d996cb-2264-112b-b1de-b6b7135efe83&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=6&
All Dates:Jul 16, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 23, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 30, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 6, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 13, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 20, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 27, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Summer Sundays Concert Series

Take advantage of the warm weather at our lovely winery grounds with a glass of wine in hand, while listening to live music from various local artists. Don’t forget to squeeze in a game of bocce ball. Tickets include a glass of Hamacher Rosé upon entry. Kids are free! Bring a blanket and a picnic! Please no pets or outside alcoholic beverages.

Every Sunday, July - August | 6-8 P.M.

$20 for members AND PRE-SALE | $25 AT THE DOOR

 

