Location: Eola-Amity Hills AVA Map: 1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem, Oregon 97304 Email: info@eolaamityhills.com Website: http://eolaamityhills.com/solstice/ All Dates: Jun 17, 2017 11:00 am - 9:00 pm Vineyard Dinner will be from 6-9pm at Legacy Vineyard - 1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem, OR.

Summer Solstice Wine Weekend

Vineyard Dinner & Weekend Tasting Pass:



Join our winemakers and vineyard growers for wine, food, live music, and a silent auction on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 6-9pm at Legacy Vineyard - 1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem, OR 97304 - and use your Weekend Tasting Pass on June 17th & 18th from 11am-5pm to enjoy a flight of wines at participating wineries.



Weekend Tasting Pass only:



Can't make dinner but still want to sample your way through the wineries and tasting rooms of the Eola-Amity Hills AVA? Then, join us on June 17th & 18th from 11am-5pm at participating wineries for a special solstice weekend flight of wines.



Featured Wineries: Authentique Wine Cellars, Björnson Vineyard, Brooks Winery, Bryn Mawr Vineyards, Calamity Hill Vineyard, Cristom Vineyards, Cubanisimo Vineyards, Drouhin Oregon Roserock, Dukes Family Vineyards, Elemental Cellars, Eola Hills Wine Cellars, Evening Land Vineyards, Evesham Wood & Haden Fig, Grochau Cellars, Keeler Estate Vineyard, Lewman Vineyard, Methven Family Vineyards, Owen Roe, Redhawk Vineyard & Winery, Silas Wines, Stangeland Vineyard & Winery, Violin Wines, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Witness Tree Vineyard, Zena Crown Winery

Fee: $35-$75