 Calendar Home
Location:Bells Up Winery
Map:27895 NE Bell Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/summer-sendoff-labor-day-weekend-open-house-at-bells-up-winery/
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Summer Sendoff: Labor Day Weekend Open House

Raise a toast to warm days gone by and celebrate the coming harvest with an Open House wine tasting at Bells Up over Labor Day weekend. No appointment needed; the estate tasting room will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. on  Saturday and Sunday, September 1-2, 2018. Tastings are $15 per person, deducted from a $75 purchase. Members of Bells Up’s Fanfare Club enjoy complimentary tastings throughout the event.

During the open house, guests will enjoy samples of several of Bells Up’s handcrafted wines poured by owner and winemaker David Specter, paired with light fare and spectacular views from the tasting room and our expansive #wineporch.

Raise a toast to warm days gone by and celebrate the coming harvest with an Open House wine tasting at Bells Up over Labor Day weekend. No appointment needed; the estate tasting room will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. on  Saturday and Sunday, September 1-2, 2018. Tastings are $15 per person, deducted from a $75 purchase. Members of Bells Up’s Fanfare Club enjoy complimentary ...
Bells Up Winery
Bells Up Winery 27895 27895 NE Bell Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS