Summer Sendoff: Labor Day Weekend Open House

Raise a toast to warm days gone by and celebrate the coming harvest with an Open House wine tasting at Bells Up over Labor Day weekend. No appointment needed; the estate tasting room will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 1-2, 2018. Tastings are $15 per person, deducted from a $75 purchase. Members of Bells Up’s Fanfare Club enjoy complimentary tastings throughout the event.

During the open house, guests will enjoy samples of several of Bells Up’s handcrafted wines poured by owner and winemaker David Specter, paired with light fare and spectacular views from the tasting room and our expansive #wineporch.