Summer Music with Ty Curtis

Come out and Join us for Summer Music with local Blues phenom Ty Curtis and his band. We will have local Favorites Hook & Ladder BBQ onsite to dish up some awesome BBQ and sides. Wine, Beer and Cider are available for purchase. Tickets are sold online for $10.00. Please bring an extra lawn chair as this event will be popular, carpool as well as parking can be limited. Kids are welcome and no charge. Please no outside food or beverages allowed.

