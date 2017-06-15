 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Or 97503
Phone: 5418308466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:Jun 15, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Jun 22, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Jun 29, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Jul 6, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Jul 13, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Jul 20, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Jul 27, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Aug 3, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Aug 10, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Aug 17, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Aug 24, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Aug 31, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Sep 7, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm
Sep 14, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Live Music from 5-7pm

Summer Hours are Back at Kriselle Cellars!

Come join us every Thursday evening all summer long at Kriselle Cellars as we celebrate summer and fine wine, Enjoy live music performances from 5-7pm.  Relax and enjoy our beautiful tasting room and patio every Thursday from 11-7pm.

Fee: no cover

