Summer Blues Concert with Ben Rice at Domaine Trou

What: Blues with Ben Rice at Domaine Trouvere – put a glass of wine in your hand and call it a great time!

Who: Ben Rice has been leaving huge impressions on audiences around the Northwest and winning awards for his vocals and guitar playing for the past decade. His original music blends Soul, Delta-Blues, Rockabilly, Jazz, and Funk into a Roots stew. Influenced heavily by his parents’ record collection fro Al Green to Alice Cooper, Teddy Pendergrass to Marshall Tucker.

“Ben Rice is one of those rare triple threat talents: a top notch guitarist, vocalist and songwriter.” – Nathan James

When: Friday, August 18th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM

Details: Raise the curtain on a perfect weekend in wine country with a concert visit to our sister-company, a wine and coffee café, located in the heart of downtown Dundee. Enjoy Domaine Trouvere wine by the glass or purchase a bottle for your party. Taste test our Summer Sangria and pair your libations with light bites from our carefully-curated artisan menu. $5 Cover to support our talented PNW Trouvère for the night – the incredible Ben Rice performing original tunes that are deeply rooted in traditional blues.

Seating is Limited in our Domaine Trouvere space. Purchase your tickets today!

Tickets: https://store.langewinery.com/product/Ben-Rice-Concert?pageID=F75FEB9F-D4D7-5408-E6CE-72B5048846AF&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=12&.