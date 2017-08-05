 Calendar Home
Location:Kathken park
Map:5739 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 5, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm gate opens @ 6pm..entry fee collected @ gate

StyxExperience, tribute to Styx, @ Kathken

Styx Experience is a tribute band that let's you relive the music and your memories of Styx. These musicians make you want to sing along with their dynamic vocals, huge guitars and powerful drums so go for it!! Be sure to bring a jacket/blanket to the concert as it cools down in the park in the evenings. NO children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Food and beverages provided for purchase at the event.

 

Fee: $10 per person

Styx Experience is a tribute band that let's you relive the music and your memories of Styx. These musicians make you want to sing along with their dynamic vocals, huge guitars and powerful drums so go for it!! Be sure to bring a jacket/blanket to the concert as it cools down in the park in the evenings. NO children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Food and beverages provided ...
Kathken park
Kathken park 97304 5739 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS