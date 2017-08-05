StyxExperience, tribute to Styx, @ Kathken

Styx Experience is a tribute band that let's you relive the music and your memories of Styx. These musicians make you want to sing along with their dynamic vocals, huge guitars and powerful drums so go for it!! Be sure to bring a jacket/blanket to the concert as it cools down in the park in the evenings. NO children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Food and beverages provided for purchase at the event.

Fee: $10 per person