Styring Thanksgiving Preview

Beat the Thanksgiving Weekend crowds! Stop by Styring for an exclusive tasting of our just-released 2014 Styring Wit Reserve Pinot Noir! We’ll also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines, including: Riesling, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Port. At Styring, there’s something for everyone in your tasting party!



Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. We grow and make small case lots of award-winning, grape-to-table wines.



Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.



Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased



Open 11 am-4 pm, Saturday & Sunday, November 17 & 18

