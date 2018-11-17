 Calendar Home
Location:Styring
Map:19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5038666741
Email:info@styringvineyards.com
Website:http://www.styringvineyards.com
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Styring Thanksgiving Preview

Beat the Thanksgiving Weekend crowds! Stop by Styring for an exclusive tasting of our just-released 2014 Styring Wit Reserve Pinot Noir! We’ll also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines, including: Riesling, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Port. At Styring, there’s something for everyone in your tasting party!

Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. We grow and make small case lots of award-winning, grape-to-table wines.

Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.

Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased

Open 11 am-4 pm, Saturday & Sunday, November 17 & 18

 

