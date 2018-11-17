|Location:
|Styring
|Map:
|19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5038666741
|Email:
|info@styringvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.styringvineyards.com
|All Dates:
Styring Thanksgiving Preview
Beat the Thanksgiving Weekend crowds! Stop by Styring for an exclusive tasting of our just-released 2014 Styring Wit Reserve Pinot Noir! We’ll also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines, including: Riesling, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Port. At Styring, there’s something for everyone in your tasting party!
Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. We grow and make small case lots of award-winning, grape-to-table wines.
Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.
Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased
Open 11 am-4 pm, Saturday & Sunday, November 17 & 18
Stop by Styring for a taste of our just-released 2014 Wit Reserve Pinot Noir.