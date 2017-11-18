Styring Thanksgiving Preview

Beat the Thanksgiving Weekend crowds, and enjoy one-on-one conversations with the winemakers on our beautiful family farm. Bring your friends and family along to enjoy the peacefulness of our little slice of Oregon’s wine country.



We have something for everyone in your tasting party: Pinot Noir, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, delicious blends and succulent dessert wines.



Enjoy the acoustic stylings of our own Gillian Styring throughout the weekend. And don’t forget your holiday gift list – now is a great time to stock up on presents!



Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. We grow and make small case lots of award-winning, grape-to-table wines. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.



Open 11 am-5 pm, Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19

Tasting fee: $5 per person

