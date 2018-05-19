Styring Shameless Release Celebration

Join us the weekend before the Memorial Day crowds for an exclusive tasting event!



We'll celebrate the release of our 2013 Shameless Cabernet Sauvignon. We will also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines: Pinot Noir, Riesling, and Dessert Wines. At Styring, there’s something for everyone in your tasting party!



Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.



Tasting Fee: $10

