|Location:
|Styring
|Map:
|19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-866-6741
|Email:
|Kelley@StyringVineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://tinyurl.com/StyringPorkNoir
|All Dates:
Styring Pork Noir: A Midsummer Night Wine Dinner
Join us at Styring for a midsummer wine dinner in the vineyard - Pork Noir! We’ll serve a sweet and smoky dinner of slow-roasted pork along with Hawaiian-inspired accompaniments and a wine flight from our cellar treasures. Portland acoustic guitar and ukulele duo The Born Again Hooligans will entertain.
Seating is limited, so purchase your tickets today! Email Kelley@StyringVineyards.com with your desired number of tickets and contact phone number.
• $85 per person
• $75 per person for Styring Top Secret Wine Club Members
On a warm summer eve, on Ribbon Ridge, one pig smokes alone.