Styring Pork Noir: A Midsummer Night Wine Dinner

Join us at Styring for a midsummer wine dinner in the vineyard - Pork Noir! We’ll serve a sweet and smoky dinner of slow-roasted pork along with Hawaiian-inspired accompaniments and a wine flight from our cellar treasures. Portland acoustic guitar and ukulele duo The Born Again Hooligans will entertain.



Seating is limited, so purchase your tickets today! Email Kelley@StyringVineyards.com with your desired number of tickets and contact phone number.

• $85 per person

• $75 per person for Styring Top Secret Wine Club Members