Location:Styring
Map:19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-866-6741
Email:Kelley@StyringVineyards.com
Website:http://https://tinyurl.com/StyringPorkNoir
All Dates:Jul 15, 2017 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm 5:45 pm Welcome Begins 6:30 pm Dinner is Served

Styring Pork Noir: A Midsummer Night Wine Dinner

Join us at Styring for a midsummer wine dinner in the vineyard - Pork Noir! We’ll serve a sweet and smoky dinner of slow-roasted pork along with Hawaiian-inspired accompaniments and a wine flight from our cellar treasures. Portland acoustic guitar and ukulele duo The Born Again Hooligans will entertain.

Seating is limited, so purchase your tickets today! Email Kelley@StyringVineyards.com with your desired number of tickets and contact phone number.
• $85 per person
• $75 per person for Styring Top Secret Wine Club Members

 

On a warm summer eve, on Ribbon Ridge, one pig smokes alone.

Styring
19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

