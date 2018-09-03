Styring Labor Day Weekend Celebration

Savor the final days of summer at Styring with an exclusive preview of our 2014 Styring Wit Reserve Pinot Noir! Pre-release purchase limited to just one bottle per person.



We’ll also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines, including: Riesling, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Port. At Styring, there’s something for everyone in your tasting party!



Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. We grow and make small case lots of award-winning, grape-to-table wines. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.



Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased



Open 11 am-5 pm, Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 1, 2 & 3

