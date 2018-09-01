 Calendar Home
Location:Styring
Map:19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-866-6741
Email:info@styringvineyards.com
Website:http://www.styringvineyards.biz/labor-day-weekend-celebration-11-am-5-pm-sat-sun-mon-sept-1-2-3/
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sep 2, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sep 3, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Styring Labor Day Weekend Celebration

Savor the final days of summer at Styring with an exclusive preview of our 2014 Styring Wit Reserve Pinot Noir! Pre-release purchase limited to just one bottle per person.

We’ll also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines, including: Riesling, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Port. At Styring, there’s something for everyone in your tasting party!

Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. We grow and make small case lots of award-winning, grape-to-table wines. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.

Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased

Open 11 am-5 pm, Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 1, 2 & 3

 

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

