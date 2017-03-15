 Calendar Home
Location:Stone Park Cafe
Map:357 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/stone-park-cafe-wine-dinner/
All Dates:Mar 15, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Stone Park Cafe Wine Dinner

 Events at Stone Park is pleased to host an evening with winemaker David O’Reilly of Owen Roe on Wednesday, March 15th at 7:00 PM. We will be showcasing a menu inspired by ingredients found in Washington State, paired with a variety of wines from this keystone winery of the Yakima Valley.

The legendary 2003 Yakima Valley Red will be in attendance and is anxious to make your acquaintance! 

Reservations are available for $100 plus tax and gratuity. Click below or call now to book your seat at this elegant event!  718.369.0082

