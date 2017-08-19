 Calendar Home
Location:Croft Vineyards Stomp on River Road
Map:5475 River Rd South, Salem, Oregon 97302
Phone: 503-364-3085
Email:sales@croftvineyards.com
Website:http://www.croftvineyards.com/events.html
All Dates:Aug 19, 2017 - Aug 22, 2017

Stompin' In The Dark Eclipse Celebration

We are located in the path of totality for the Great American Eclipse and we want to celebrate! We invite you to join the Croft family at the home of our future winery and tasting room "Stomp" to experience the 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse! Andrew Duhon will be here to perform a concert Sunday night and the meadow in front of Stomp provides a clear view of the sky, promising to be a spectacular spot to to see the total eclipse.

There will be a wine tasting area where you can sip a glass of Croft Vineyards award winning wine, a food truck, along with beer and other non alcoholic drinks for purchase, lawn games, and Andrew Duhon will perform a concert Sunday night. Then Monday morning we will all be out to watch the total eclipse of the sun!

With a cool breeze off the river and a cherry tree to pitch your tent under the orchard around Stomp will be a beautiful place to camp. There are a limited number of tent sites available: each camp site rental includes eclipse viewing glasses, a reusable wine glass and admittance to the Andrew Duhon concert on Sunday night for each of the campers! In the path of totality the orchard surrounding STOMP is the place to camp, reserve your spot today!

Fee: $25.00 Concert ticket, $100.00 per person camping

2017 Eclipse Celebration! Andrew Duhon in concert, camping, wine tasting, food truck, lawn games.

Croft Vineyards Stomp on River Road
Croft Vineyards Stomp on River Road 97302 5475 River Rd South, Salem, Oregon 97302
August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS