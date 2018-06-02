Stoller Wine Pairing & Dinner 2018

This year we are offering a fantastic Dinner and Wine Pairing at Stoller Family Estate! The event will have dinner prepared by the chef paired with elegant wines. Buy your tickets early because space is limited! June 2, 2017 6pm-9pm.

#wineanddinner #daytonOR #stoller #pulmonaryhypertension #ph #pah #dinnerforagoodcause #tfac #dinnerandwine #oregonpinot #winecountry #thirstingforacure #wineseason #startofsummer #timeforrose #stollerfamilyestate

Tickets: https://phassociation.ejoinme.org/tfac2018_stoller.