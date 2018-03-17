St. Patty’s Day with David Jacobs Strain &am

What: Visit Domaine Trouvère this St. Patty’s Day for straight Roots & Blues (no sham Rock). Oregon’s own David Jacobs-Strain will be performing with the illustrious Bob Beach in tow! With our Rhône & Rioja wines available (or craft coffee and tea), spend a Saturday night grooving to deep blues and funk-jam rhythms.

Who: The prodigious skills of David Jacobs-Strain take him far from his Oregon roots across the US, Canada and Europe to venues like the Newport Folk Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival. David has shared the stage with musicians including Boz Scaggs (more than 60 shows), Etta James, Taj Mahal, T-Bone Burnett, Lucinda Williams, and Bob Weir. He is a regular at New York City’s Rockwood Music Hall and San Francisco’s American Music Hall. He remembers his roots, performing each year at his first paying gig (age 12): Oregon Country Fair.

When: March 17th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM (doors open at 6:30PM)

Details: Enjoy a selection of Domaine Trouvère wines. Sample our wine by the glass or purchase a bottle for your party! Take 17% Off all Domaine Trouvère wines by the bottle during the show. We will also have gourmet coffee and nibbles available for purchase.

Tickets: $20 Cover

Support Oregon Artists! All ticket proceeds to benefit the music makers!

Tickets: https://store.langewinery.com/product/DJS-Concert?pageID=F75FEB9F-D4D7-5408-E6CE-72B5048846AF&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=12&.