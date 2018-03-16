|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
St. Patrick's Eve with Bridgid's Cross
Please join us the evening before St. Patrick's Day for some Celtic music and wine! Bridgid's Cross will be performing, and The Chill Grill food truck will be serving up delicious Irish faire as well! Event goes 6-8pm. Bring your friends and be sure to wear green! ☘️
