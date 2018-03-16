 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Mar 16, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

St. Patrick's Eve with Bridgid's Cross

Please join us the evening before St. Patrick's Day for some Celtic music and wine! Bridgid's Cross will be performing, and The Chill Grill food truck will be serving up delicious Irish faire as well! Event goes 6-8pm. Bring your friends and be sure to wear green! ☘️

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
