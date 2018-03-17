|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
St. Patrick's Day with Ronan Baker
’Bout ye?! Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day with music and wine! Ronan Baker will be performing from 2-5pm, and The Chill Grill food truck will be serving up hot, delicious Irish food all day! Remember to wear your green! ☘️
