|Location:
|The Pines 1852
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|5419938301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Squrl Presents: NW Blues Allstars
Henry Cooper guitar, Jimi Bott drums, and Ed Neuman on keys.
Tickets are $20 in advance. Available for purchase in the tasting room.
Fee: $20
Squrl Presents: NW Blues Allstars
