Squrl Presents: Doug MacLeod

Doug MacLeod is the master of original Acoustic Blues music. “Like all great blues men, MacLeod lives his music, and the songs are not just on the tips of his fingers and tongue, they are one with his being.”-Blues Music Magazine.

For one night only Doug MacLeod will be rocking out in our tasting room! Don’t miss this incredible show presented by Squrl Blues Music.

Tickets are $20 in Advance and $25 at the door. 21+ show

Tickets can be purchased at The Pines Tasting Room or Wacoma Books in Hood River.