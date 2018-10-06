 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Oct 6, 2018 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Squrl Presents: Doug MacLeod

Doug MacLeod is the master of original Acoustic Blues music. “Like all great blues men, MacLeod lives his music, and the songs are not just on the tips of his fingers and tongue, they are one with his being.”-Blues Music Magazine.
For one night only Doug MacLeod will be rocking out in our tasting room! Don’t miss this incredible show presented by Squrl Blues Music.
Tickets are $20 in Advance and $25 at the door. 21+ show
Tickets can be purchased at The Pines Tasting Room or Wacoma Books in Hood River.

