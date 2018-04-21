Springtime Blending Event

Get face time with the winemakers as you blend your own wine at this special event! Select from several barrels of Pinot noir from our acclaimed vineyard sites to create your own custom blend. Our winemakers will be on hand to guide and assist your creative process. Blend and purchase up to twelve bottles for your personal cellar so you can enjoy it in the years to come.

Cost: $25 per person, plus bottle purchase of your custom blended Pinot noir

No discount on ticket price, club members receive their regular discount on wine purchase. Your wine will be available for pick up within two weeks of the event.

Tickets: http://www.toriimorwinery.com/product/Springtime-Blending-Event?pageID=F355DA22-035F-7226-51E2-853F6A4BF95F&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&.