 Calendar Home
Location:Torii Mor Winery
Map:18365 NE Fairview Dr, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/springtime-blending-event/
All Dates:Apr 21, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Springtime Blending Event

Get face time with the winemakers as you blend your own wine at this special event! Select from several barrels of Pinot noir from our acclaimed vineyard sites to create your own custom blend. Our winemakers will be on hand to guide and assist your creative process. Blend and purchase up to twelve bottles for your personal cellar so you can enjoy it in the years to come.

Cost: $25 per person, plus bottle purchase of your custom blended Pinot noir

No discount on ticket price, club members receive their regular discount on wine purchase. Your wine will be available for pick up within two weeks of the event.

Tickets: http://www.toriimorwinery.com/product/Springtime-Blending-Event?pageID=F355DA22-035F-7226-51E2-853F6A4BF95F&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&.

Get face time with the winemakers as you blend your own wine at this special event! Select from several barrels of Pinot noir from our acclaimed vineyard sites to create your own custom blend. Our winemakers will be on hand to guide and assist your creative process. Blend and purchase up to twelve bottles for your personal cellar so you can enjoy it in the years to come. Cost: $25 per person, plus ...
Torii Mor Winery
Torii Mor Winery 18365 18365 NE Fairview Dr, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS