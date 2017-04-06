 Calendar Home
Location:Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503.584.7278
Email:jessica.cortell@chemeketa.edu
Website:http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
All Dates:Apr 6, 2017 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm Every Thursday for 11 weeks

Spring Vineyard Practices Course

Spring Vineyard Practices is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning April 6. Class meets 2:00 to 3:50 pm and again 6:00 to 8:50 pm, Thursdays. For questions, please contact the instructor, Jessica Cortell.

Fee: $401

Spring Vineyard Practices is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning April 6. Class meets 2:00 to 3:50 pm and again 6:00 to 8:50 pm, Thursdays. For questions, please contact the instructor, Jessica Cortell. Fee: $401
Northwest Wine Studies Center
Northwest Wine Studies Center 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS