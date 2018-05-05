Spring Tasting of New Rosé

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the release of ROCO’s first Rose’. This beautiful 2017 Gravel Road Rose’ is 100% Pinot Noir and exceedingly yummy with elements of bright fruit, a long creamy center and hints of early summer berries.

Paired with tasty chips and dips, this first release is the perfect way to toast Oregon Wine Month.



$20 per person and complimentary for members

Fee: $20