|Location:
|ROCO Tasting Room
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.rocowinery.com
|All Dates:
Spring Tasting of New Rosé
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the release of ROCO’s first Rose’. This beautiful 2017 Gravel Road Rose’ is 100% Pinot Noir and exceedingly yummy with elements of bright fruit, a long creamy center and hints of early summer berries.
Paired with tasty chips and dips, this first release is the perfect way to toast Oregon Wine Month.
$20 per person and complimentary for members
