Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:May 5, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Spring Tasting of New Rosé

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the release of ROCO’s first Rose’. This beautiful 2017 Gravel Road Rose’ is 100% Pinot Noir and exceedingly yummy with elements of bright fruit, a long creamy center and hints of early summer berries.
Paired with tasty chips and dips, this first release is the perfect way to toast Oregon Wine Month.

$20 per person and complimentary for members

 

Fee: $20

