Location:Rafns' Restaurant
Map:479 Court Street NE, Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-580-2936
Email:eat@rafns.com
Website:http://www.rafns.com
All Dates:Jun 13, 2018 6:00 pm

Spring Sous Chef Dinner

Join sous chef Paola Garcia for a special prix fixe dining event at Rafns’ Restaurant on Wednesday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

The four-course menu starts with a Seasonal Vegetable Soup featuring organic produce from Denison Farms, followed by an Apple and Roasted Walnut Salad composed of organic greens, goat cheese and Paola’s signature red wine vinaigrette. The main course is a Braised Free-Range Chicken Leg, gently roasted in a white wine and mustard sauce, served with new potatoes and spring carrots. The meal is capped by a dessert of Seasonal Fruit Sorbet and Gluten-Free Shortbread Cookies.

The prix fixe menu is $42 per person, plus 18% gratuity. Beverages will be charged at the end of the meal. Reservations are required; for further information or to make a reservation, call 503-580-2936.
Since opening in 2013, Rafns’ has quickly established itself as one of Salem’s top-rated restaurants, where the focus is on high-quality seasonal dishes paired with local and regional wines. Rafns’ is located at 479 Court Street NE, in downtown Salem; the restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

 

Fee: $42

