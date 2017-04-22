Shop with local Artisan Businesses while sipping on locally made wine by Hip Chicks do Wine. This is a great event to shop for Mother’s Day, Graduations and Summer Weddings.

Spring Sip and Shop

Join us for our 2nd Annual Spring Sip & Shop! Shop with local Artisan Businesses while sipping on locally made wine by Hip Chicks do Wine. This is a great event to shop for Mother’s Day, Graduations and Summer Weddings. Vendors include:Plum Deluxe TeaGifford’s Flowers – Portland Wedding and Event FloristDaydreamLuxB. BoutiqueFancy ThatLil Miss MarshmallowNinth Street Jewelrybeeingkind.com ...