Location:Hip Chicks Do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/3194/
All Dates:Apr 22, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Spring Sip and Shop

Join us for our 2nd Annual Spring Sip & Shop!

Shop with local Artisan Businesses while sipping on locally made wine by Hip Chicks do Wine. This is a great event to shop for Mother’s Day, Graduations and Summer Weddings.

Vendors include:
Plum Deluxe Tea
Gifford’s Flowers – Portland Wedding and Event Florist
DaydreamLux
B. Boutique
Fancy That
Lil Miss Marshmallow
Ninth Street Jewelry
beeingkind.com coconut honey spreads
BoozeHound Baked Goods

