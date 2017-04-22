|Location:
|Hip Chicks Do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/3194/
|All Dates:
Spring Sip and Shop
Join us for our 2nd Annual Spring Sip & Shop!
Shop with local Artisan Businesses while sipping on locally made wine by Hip Chicks do Wine. This is a great event to shop for Mother’s Day, Graduations and Summer Weddings.
Vendors include:
Plum Deluxe Tea
Gifford’s Flowers – Portland Wedding and Event Florist
DaydreamLux
B. Boutique
Fancy That
Lil Miss Marshmallow
Ninth Street Jewelry
beeingkind.com coconut honey spreads
BoozeHound Baked Goods