Location:Bergstöm Wines
Map:18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-554-0468
Email:reservations@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://www.bergstromwines.com/events.php
All Dates:May 12, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Spring Release Party

Join us as we celebrate the release of our 2016 Silice Pinot Noir, 2016 Temperance Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir and 2016 Winery Block Pinot Noir (only available in magnums). Enjoy current winery exclusives, spring release wines and delicious food from Crown Paella.

Our members love the tradition of having Crown Paella featured at our Spring Release party,
and we are so happy to have them back. Owners Scott and Emily Ketterman specialize
in giant paella pans brimming with layers of flavors and succulent tapas. They source only
the best ingredients, and their food pairs perfectly with our Bergström Pinot Noirs
being released at this special event. ​

 

Fee: $45

Celebrate our spring release wines and enjoy wine tasting and food from Crown Paella.

Bergstöm Wines
18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
