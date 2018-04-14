Spring Release Party

You are invited to join us for our semiannual Cellar Door Wine Club Pick-Up Party. This is your opportunity to sample the current wines in the club shipment, and meet with the Gladharts to learn more about the estate property, the winery and the wines.

Spring 2018 Allocation:





2015 Pinot Gris Reserve



Outstanding – Great Northwest Wine





2015 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills



90 points – The PinotFile





2015 Pinot Noir Reserve



93 points – The PinotFile









Not a Cellar Door Club Member? That is okay. You are invited to join the party as well!

If you’re interested in joining our wine club you can sign up here, or in person at the tasting room.



Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Complimentary tastings for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests, $15 tasting fee for non-club members.