|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/spring-release-party/
|All Dates:
Spring Release Party
You are invited to join us for our semiannual Cellar Door Wine Club Pick-Up Party. This is your opportunity to sample the current wines in the club shipment, and meet with the Gladharts to learn more about the estate property, the winery and the wines.
Spring 2018 Allocation:
2015 Pinot Gris Reserve
Outstanding – Great Northwest Wine
2015 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills
90 points – The PinotFile
2015 Pinot Noir Reserve
93 points – The PinotFile
Not a Cellar Door Club Member? That is okay. You are invited to join the party as well!
If you’re interested in joining our wine club you can sign up here, or in person at the tasting room.
Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Complimentary tastings for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests, $15 tasting fee for non-club members.