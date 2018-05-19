 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038642700
Email:dawn@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/
All Dates:May 19, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Spring Fête

Please join us on Saturday, May 19, for our annual Spring Fête. As befits the season, we will celebrate everything that is new.

We'll be releasing our 2015 Edition Limitée Pinot Noir, 2016 Edition Limitée Chardonnay and our 2017 Edition Rosé. We'll be here to welcome you with live music on the terrace and some light appetizers. We look forward to welcoming spring, and our new releases, together on the 19th.

Fee: $25 advance purchase by May 17, $30 per person at the door

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

