Spring Fête

Please join us on Saturday, May 19, for our annual Spring Fête. As befits the season, we will celebrate everything that is new.



We'll be releasing our 2015 Edition Limitée Pinot Noir, 2016 Edition Limitée Chardonnay and our 2017 Edition Rosé. We'll be here to welcome you with live music on the terrace and some light appetizers. We look forward to welcoming spring, and our new releases, together on the 19th.

Fee: $25 advance purchase by May 17, $30 per person at the door