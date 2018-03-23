Spring Equinox Wine Dinner

Friday, March 23, join Fairsing Vineyard for the second seating of our Full Circle Culinary Series with a Chardonnay-focused Equinox Dinner.

Chef Rebecca Clarke will prepare a five-course dinner paired with a select flight of current releases and library wines including our inaugural 2013 Chardonnay (95 Points – Wine Enthusiast).

In celebration of the spring equinox, rare Chardonnay verticals and large format bottles will be available.

Intimate and relaxed, the dinner showcases cuisine crafted from regional selections and farm-fresh local produce from family-owned businesses. Reservations required.

Contact our tasting room 503-560-8266 for reservations ($100 per guest / $90 Club).